Alice Cooper boxset to feature 1st 15 albums

A boxset featuring Alice Cooper’s releases via Warner Brothers is to be issued next month.

The 15-CD set, The Studio Albums 1969-1983, comes out on July 31 and includes material from the original Alice Cooper Band as well as the act later renamed Alice Cooper.

It’s presented in a clamshell box and includes 15 albums, complete with the original artwork.

Cooper is supporting Motley Crue on their Final Tour. He recently explained how his joke offer to “kill” the members of Crue at their last ever gig in LA this coming New Year’s Eve was given the thumbs up by Tommy Lee.

Cooper said: “Of course I was kidding, but Tommy said that wasn’t a bad idea. With a machine gun and blood packs.”

ALICE COOPER THE STUDIO ALBUMS 1969-1983

(1969) Pretties For You

(1970) Easy Action

(1971) Love It To Death

(1971) Killer

(1972) School’s Out

(1973) Billion Dollar Babies

(1973) Muscle Of Love

(1975) Welcome To My Nightmare

(1976) Alice Cooper Goes To Hell

(1977) Lace And Whiskey

(1978) From The Inside

(1980) Flush The Fashion

(1981) Special Forces

(1982) Zipper Catches Skin

(1983) DaDa

MOTLEY CRUE FINAL TOUR

Jul 22: Eugene Matthew Knight Arena, OR

Jul 24: Tacoma Dome, WA

Jul 25: Paso Robles California Mid State Fair, CA

Jul 26: Billings Rimrock Auto Arena, MT

Jul 28: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Jul 29: Salt Lake City EnergySolutions Arena, UT

Jul 31: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 03: Winnipeg MTS Centre, MB

Aug 05: Saint Paul Xcel Centre, MB

Aug 07: Milwaukee BMO Harris Bradley Center, WI

Aug 08: Chicago Allstate Arena, IL

Aug 09 Detroit The Palace At Auburn Hill, MI

Aug 11: Hershey Giant Center, PA

Aug 12: New York Barclays Center, NY

Aug 14: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Aug 15: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Aug 16: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Aug 18: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Aug 19: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Aug 20: Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldhouse, IN

Aug 22: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Aug 23: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Aug 24: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Aug 26: Baltimore Royal Farms Arena, MD

Aug 28: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Aug 29: Charlotte Time Warner Cable Arena, NC

Aug 30: Atlanta Philips Arena, GA

Sep 02: Miami American Airlines Arena, FL

Sep 04: New Orleans Smoothie King Center, LA

Sep 05: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Sep 06: San Antonia Alamodrome, TX

Sep 08: Monterrey Arena Monterrey, NL, Mexico

Sep 10: Mexico City Arena Ciudad De Mexico, DF

Oct 05: Hidalgo State Farm Arena, TX

Oct 07: Dallas American Airlines Arena, TX

Oct 08: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Oct 10: Evansville The Ford Center, IN

Oct 11: Lexington Rupp Arena, KY

Oct 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Oct 14: Buffalo First Niagra Center, NY

Oct 16: Bridgeport Webster Bank Arena, CT

Oct 17: Manchester Verizon Wireless Arena, NH

Oct 18: Bangor Cross Insurance Center, ME

Nov 02: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Nov 03: Manchester Arena, UK

Nov 04: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Nov 06: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

Nov 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Nov 09: Basel St Jakobshalle, Switzerland

Nov 10: Milan Mediulanum Forum, Italy

Nov 12: Monte Carlo Monaco Sporting Club, Monaco

Nov 13: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 14: Dusseldorf ISS Dome, Germany

Nov 16: Stockholm Ericcson Globe, Sweden

Nov 18: Helsinki Hartwall Arean, Finland

Nov 20: Abu Dhabi Arena, UEA

Dec 04: Lincoln, Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Dec 07: Sioux Falls Denny Sandford Premier Center, SD

Dec 08: Drank Forks Alerus Center, ND

Dec 10: Saskatoon Sasktel Centre, SA

Dec 12: Edmonton Rexall Place, AB

Dec 13: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Dec 15: Portland Moda Center, OR

Dec 19: Phoenix US Airways Centre, AZ

Dec 20: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Dec 22: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Dec 27: LAs Vegas MGM Arena, NV

Dec 28: Los Angeles Staples Centre, CA

Dec 30: Los Angeles Staples Centre, CA

Dec 31: Los Angeles Staples Centre, CA