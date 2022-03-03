Alex Lifeson is releasing a song inspired by his memories of late Rush drummer Neil Peart

Former Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson is to release the self-titled debut album by his new band, Envy Of None, on April 6, via Kscope, and the 11-track collection will feature a song written by the guitarist in honour of his former bandmate Neil Peart.

Speaking about the song, Western Sunset, which closes out the album, Lifeson says: "I visited Neil when he was ill. I was on his balcony watching the sunset and found inspiration. There's a finality about a sunset that kinda stayed with me throughout the whole process. It had meaning. It was the perfect mood to decompress after all these different textures… a nice way to close the book."

LIfeson has also shared a second single from the album, following on from the January release of its lead-off single, Liar. The song, Look Inside, can be heard below.

In a recent conversation with Guitar World, Lifeson also said that he's not against writing new music with Rush vocalist/bassist Geddy Lee, but admitted that there are no current concrete plans for the pair to do so.

"We're not putting any pressure on it or anything," he said. "We had a lot of good years together and we still love each other very much. I talk to Geddy every other day – we're best friends.

"There's more to our life together than just writing music. So if it happens, it happens. And it'll happen when it happens."

The tracklisting for the Envy Of None album is:



1. Never Said I Love You

2. Shadow

3. Look Inside

4. Liar

5. Spy House

6. Dog's Life

7. Kabul Blues

8. Old Strings

9. Dumb

10. Enemy

11. Western Sunset