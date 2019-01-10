Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee to host Rush fan day at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee will attend a special Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Rush fan day later this month.

The pair will head to Cleveland on Saturday, January 19, for a day packed with events for fans of the band.

At 12noon EST, Lifeson will interview Lee on the Klipsch Audio main stage to talk about Lee’s bass collection and reflect on their induction into the Rock Hall back in 2013.

For those unable to attend, the interview will be streamed live on the Hall Of Fame’s Facebook page, where fans will be able to submit questions live.

Then, at 1pm, Lee will host an exclusive book signing, where the vocalist, bassist and keyboardist will be autographing his new publication, Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book Of Bass, which was released last month via Harper Design.

Throughout the course of the day, fans will be given access to a bass guitar exhibition featuring a selection of Lee’s instruments, while Rush’s memorable induction ceremony into the Rock Hall will be screened at the museum’s Forest City Theater.

Tickets for the fan day are priced at £100 for Rock Hall members and £125 for non-members and are available to purchase now. Each ticket includes a copy of Lee’s new book.

