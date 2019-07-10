Aerosmith’s original tour van restored to its former glory for US TV show

In August last year, Aerosmith’s original tour bus was discovered abandoned in woods 110 miles west of Boston.
It was found by Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, the hosts of American Pickers, a reality TV series shown on The History Channel.
The pair and their team set about restorong the 1964 International Harvester Metro van to its original glory – and, with the project now complete, they've handed the keys back to Aerosmith in the latest episode of the show.
A trailer for Aerosmith Gets Back in the Saddle can be seen below, and shows Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford reminisce about their days cooped up in the vehicle as they travelled from town to town.
Drummer Kramer says: “We spent a lot of time and hours travelling in this box, and it looks and feels the same.”
Guitarist Perry adds: “I can’t remember a time when we were left stuck – it always ran. We all lived together and were doing our thing.”
As for their plans for the van, Aerosmith say they’d like to incorporate it into their Las Vegas residency and eventually park it for ever at The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.
Aerosmith's next shows at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort in Vegas will take place in September.
Aerosmith Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas Residency - remaining shows
September 23
September 26
September 28
October 1
October 3
October 6
October 8
November 14
November 16
November 19
November 21
November 24
November 26
November 29
December 1
December 4