Adult Swim makes all four series of Metalocalypse free to stream

With the coronavirus pandemic meaning we’re all spending more time at home, Adult Swim have stepped up and made the entire run of Metalocalypse available to stream for free.

They posted the news on their social media channels saying: “All episodes of Metalocalypse are now free on our app and site. Pamper yourself on the couch with a warm cup of joe and limitless brutality.”

The series follows the exploits of animated death metal outfit Dethklok, with the cable network first airing the series back in 2006. However, creator Brendon Small’s attempts to wrap up the popular with a final fifth series were turned down by the channel in March 2015.

Metalocalypse featured a legion of guest appearances from artists including James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Ihsahn, Devin Townsend, King Diamond, Mike Patton and George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher, and bristled with razor-sharp wit and on-point parodies

Small enlisted drummer Gene Hoglan and bassist Bryan Beller to record four highly-successful studio albums of brutal death metal, with touring guitarist Mike Keneally joining for the final album.

All four series – a total of 60 episodes – are now available to watch, along with the special Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem - A Klok Opera.