Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith had mixed feelings about their iconic mascot Eddie: "I thought, 'Is this overshadowing the band?'"

When you think of Iron Maiden, there are a few things that inevitably, immediately come to mind. Steve Harris' galloping bass lines. Those unmistakeable twin guitar harmonies. Bruce Dickinson leaping around the stage like a man possessed. And, of course, Eddie: Maiden's long-serving, ever-evolving mascot who has been a mainstay of both their artwork and their live shows almost as long as they've existed.

Imagine Metal Hammer's surprise, then, upon finding that one of Maiden's members hasn't always been the biggest fan of heavy metal's favourite undead icon. Upon speaking to guitarist Adrian Smith in the latest issue, it's revealed that Smith once had serious apprehensions about the amount of attention Eddie was potentially taking away from the band themselves.

“I had mixed feelings about Eddie over the years,” he admits. “I thought, ‘Is this overshadowing the band? It’s a big puppet, is it a bit questionable?’ We’ve had a few really dodgy Eddies over the years where I’ve thought, ‘Oh my god...’”

Fortunately - and, we suspect, as the live, on-stage Eddies got better and better as time went on - Smith eventually came round to Eddie's place in Iron Maiden's world. Now, he's keen to sing the praises of Maiden's current, critically acclaimed Future Past show - Eddies very much included.

“With this new show, we’ve found a great balance,” he notes. “It’s got a modern edge with the screens, and the Eddies look really good. The walk-ons look great!” He adds that the show's traditional, set-ending 'big Eddie' "looks powerful”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Smith explains that the Future Past tour is packing a particularly demanding setlist for he and his bandmates. "It’s a complex set," he says. "Coming out and opening with Caught Somewhere In Time [from 1986's Somewhere In Time, played for the first time since 1987 on this tour] is a real handful. It’s difficult to settle yourself down in front of an audience that just wants you to go mad all the time.”

You can read more from Metal Hammer's exclusive Iron Maiden interview by picking up their new issue. Maiden are currently making their way through the UK on the Future Past tour, including two dates at London's O2 Arena this coming weekend. The full list of Future Past European dates can be seen below.

May 30: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

May 31: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 03: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland

Jun 04: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland

Jun 07: Bergen Koengen, Norway

Jun 09: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 11: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Jun 13: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jun 14: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 19: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 21: Hannover Zag Arena, Germany

Jun 24: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jun 26: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jun 28: Leeds, First Direct Arena, UK

Jun 30: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jul 03: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jul 04: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Jul 07: London O2 Arena, UK

Jul 08: London O2 Arena, UK

Jul 11: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland

Jul 13: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Jul 15: Milan, The Return of The Gods Festival, Italy

Jul 18: Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain

Jul 20: Estadio Enrique Roca, Murcia, Spain

Jul 22: Bizkaia Arena Bec! Bilbao, Spain

Jul 25 Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Jul 26 Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Jul 29: Frankfurt,Festhalle, Germany

Jul 31: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Aug 01: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Aug 02: Wacken Open Air, Germany