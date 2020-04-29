Acts Of Resistance: New film on Latin American heavy metal revealed

In April last year, Dr. Nelson Varas-Díaz from the Florida International University released his documentary Songs Of Injustice: Heavy Metal Music In Latin America exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The film explored the metal scene in Mexico, Chile, Argentina and Peru through the eyes of the musicians, and was praised for its look at the metal scene, with Professor Jeremy Wallach from Bowling Green State University calling it a “stunning accomplishment.”

Díaz is now back with his new project titled Acts Of Resistance which will focus on how heavy metal music resists social oppression once it leaves the stage.

Díaz explains: “I wanted to focus on what metal fans and musicians were doing to transform their context through practical actions. So I started to travel throughout Latin America once again to meet and film these individuals and events.

“I found a plethora of very practical acts being carried out through metal music to challenge injustices in the region. Issues like environmental activism, community education, and the restoration of memory are front and centre.

“Thus, the experience motivated the title for the new project: Acts of Resistance. We recorded in Guatemala, Ecuador and Colombia.”

The film is expected to be finished by the end of 2020 and will once again be released in collaboration with Metal Hammer.

For more on Acts Of Resistance, visit the documentary’s Facebook page.

Díaz was also behind the 2017 film The Metal Islands, which focused on extreme music in the Caribbean