Ace Frehley tribute album reissued

A 1996 tribute to Ace Frehley featuring stars including Dimebag Darrell has been reissued.

Available now, Spacewalk – A Salute To Ace Frehley features performances by the late Pantera axeman as well as former Night Ranger man Jeff Watson and members of Megadeth, Anthrax, LA Guns, Skid Row and others.

The reissued package comes in a digipak format and includes versions of songs from Frehley’s self-titled 1978 solo album recorded under the Kiss banner, as well as Kiss classics Shock Me and Cold Gin.

Frehley left Kiss for a second time in 2002 and last year released a new solo album, Space Invader.

Spacewalk – A Salute To Ace Frehley tracklist

Deuce - Marty Friedman 2. Shock Me - Gilby Clarke 3. Rip It Out - Scott Ian 4. Hard Luck Woman - Ron Young and Jeff Watson 5. Snowblind - Snake Sabo 6. Rock Bottom - Sebastian Bach 7. Parasite - Tracii Guns 8. Cold Gin - John Norum 9. New York Groove - Bruce Bouillet 10. Fractured Mirror - Dimebag Darrell

Ace Frehley plays Download Festival this June. More info here.