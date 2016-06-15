Eric Clapton is on the cover of the new Classic Rock, out now

In this no-holds-barred interview (his only new one this year), Clapton opens up about everything from his drug-fuelled past to his brand new album. Spanning tales of Cream, Blind Faith, John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers and everything in between, it’s a compelling read.

Features

King Diamond

Satanist, dark arts scholar and maestro of theatrical heavy metal, is King Diamond the real deal, or a shrieker with too much make-up?

Ann Wilson

The Heart singer waxes lyrical on the big issues of today – and why we’re all way too obsessed with celebrities.

The 25 Greatest Unplugged Albums

Twenty-five unplugged crackers, including Bert Jansch, Nick Drake, Page & Plant and Tesla. And who’s going to be No.1?

Johnny Cash

How a country legend was reinvented by a hip-hop/metal producer – to glorious effect.

Roy Harper

The questions and disillusion behind the British singer/songwriter’s work of six- and 12-string mastery.

Tesla

Five Man Acoustical Jam started life as an accident. It became the record that shaped Tesla’s career, and pioneered an ‘unplugged’ generation.

Page & Plant

In 1994 the Led Zeppelin figureheads reunited for an ‘unledded’, forward-thinking classic.

Bruce Springsteen

Where did the Boss’s acoustic triumph, Nebraska, fit into our Top 25? Read and find out.

Ritchie Blackmore

In this lost interview – uncovered exclusively for Classic Rock in the month that he makes his return to rock – the Deep Purple-turned-Rainbow-turned Blackmore’s Night guitarist doesn’t pull any punches.

What’s on your free CD

Born Under A Bad Sign

From traditional blues rock to southern riffs and fuzzy heaviness, 15 scorchers showcase the blues in all its rich, wide-reaching glory, including Joe Bonamassa, Robin Trower, Dan Patlansky, Blues Pills, King King, Stevie Nimmo and more…

Regular features

The Dirt

Punk 1976-78 opens at the British Library, celebrating the 40th anniversary of punk… Axl/DC: could it be for good?… Welcome back Diamond Head, The Claypool Lennon Delirium and Goo Goo Dolls… Say hello to Massive Wagons and BoneHawk, say goodbye to Nick Menza, Lonnie Mack, Phil Ryan…

Raw Power

Behold the flashy new Ibanez Iceman guitar.

Six Things You Need To Know About The Virginmarys

Politics, pills and positive thinking with the Macclesfield trio.

The Stories Behind The Songs - Yes

The tale of Owner Of A Lonely Heart – the song that turned Yes from prog nerds into pop/rock superstars.

Q&A - Whitford/St Holmes

The Aerosmith and Ted Nugent guitarists talk new music and dealing with big egos.

Reviews

New albums from Jeff Beck, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Wildhearts, Radiohead, Neil Young, Opeth, Rich Robinson, Diamond Head, Biffy Clyro… Reissues from Pink Floyd, Paul McCartney, Budgie, Kansas, Love/Hate, Grateful Dead, Steve Hackett… DVDs, films and books on Wilko Johnson, Jimi Hendrix, Marc Bolan, Michael Schenker’s Temple Of Rock… Live reviews of AC/DC, Iron Maiden, Iggy Pop, Manic Street Preachers, Chris Cornell…

Buyer’s Guide - The Cult

The ultimate albums guide to the post punk-turned-rock Brits.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from ZZ Top, Gary Clarke Jr, Marillion, Love Revisited and Kentucky Headhunters. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load - Wilko Johnson

The former Dr Feelgood guitarist talks drugs, meeting Lemmy and cheating death.

