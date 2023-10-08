"How cool is this? Lovely to see you!": AC/DC have completed their first show in seven years at the Power Trip festival

AC/DC have completed their first show in seven years, taking to the stage at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, to close out day two of the much-hyped Power Trip festival.

After a set from Judas Priest – which was preceded by the announcement of a new Priest album, Invincible Shield – Brian Johnson led AC/DC through a 24-song set, his first since he departed the band after a show at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO, in February 2026. It was the band's first show since the final performance on that year's Rock Or Best tour, in September 2016, when they played at Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA, USA, with Axl Rose out front.

AC/DC's Power Trip set included live debuts for two tracks from 2020's Power Up album, Demon Fire and Shot In The Dark, and opened for the first time with If You Want Blood (You've Got It). It was Johnson's first performance of the latter since in 20 years, although it was a setlist fixture in the Axl-fronted version of the band.

The first day of Power Trip saw performances from Guns N' Roses and Iron Maiden, and the festival will finish this evening (October 8), with sets from Metallica and Tool.

A fan-shot video of set opener If You Want Blood (You've Got It) follows, including a greeting to the audience from Brian Johnson at the end. Full set below.

AC/DC: Power Trip setlist

If You Want Blood (You've Got It)

Back In Black

Demon Fire

Shot Down In Flames

Thunderstruck

Have A Drink On Me

Hells Bells

Shot in the Dark

Stiff Upper Lip

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

Shoot to Thrill

Sin City

Givin The Dog A Bone

Rock 'N' Roll Train

You Shook Me All Night Long

Dog Eat Dog

High Voltage

Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be

Riff Raff

Highway To Hell

Whole Lotta Rosie

Let There Be Rock

Encore

TNT

For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)