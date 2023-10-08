"How cool is this? Lovely to see you!": AC/DC have completed their first show in seven years at the Power Trip festival

AC/DC have completed their first show in seven years, taking to the stage at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, to close out day two of the much-hyped Power Trip festival.
After a set from Judas Priest – which was preceded by the announcement of a new Priest album, Invincible Shield – Brian Johnson led AC/DC through a 24-song set, his first since he departed the band after a show at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO, in February 2026. It was the band's first show since the final performance on that year's Rock Or Best tour, in September 2016, when they played at Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA, USA, with Axl Rose out front.
AC/DC's Power Trip set included live debuts for two tracks from 2020's Power Up album, Demon Fire and Shot In The Dark, and opened for the first time with If You Want Blood (You've Got It). It was Johnson's first performance of the latter since in 20 years, although it was a setlist fixture in the Axl-fronted version of the band.
The first day of Power Trip saw performances from Guns N' Roses and Iron Maiden, and the festival will finish this evening (October 8), with sets from Metallica and Tool.
A fan-shot video of set opener If You Want Blood (You've Got It) follows, including a greeting to the audience from Brian Johnson at the end. Full set below.
AC/DC: Power Trip setlist
If You Want Blood (You've Got It)
Back In Black
Demon Fire
Shot Down In Flames
Thunderstruck
Have A Drink On Me
Hells Bells
Shot in the Dark
Stiff Upper Lip
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
Shoot to Thrill
Sin City
Givin The Dog A Bone
Rock 'N' Roll Train
You Shook Me All Night Long
Dog Eat Dog
High Voltage
Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be
Riff Raff
Highway To Hell
Whole Lotta Rosie
Let There Be Rock
Encore
TNT
For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)