AC/DC's Johnson is back on track

By Louder  

Singer hits the tarmac once again this weekend to take part in motor racing festival

Hot on the trail of his appearance at the Le Mans Classic, AC/DC singer Brian Johnson will put the foot down once again this weekend – this time behind the wheel of a Mini.

The Nostalgia Weekend takes place at Croft motor racing circuit near Darlington in the North-East of England – a place which holds fond memories for the singer.

“I was 17-and-a-half when I got my first car – a Ford Popular with only three gears,” the singer tells The Journal. “That August, somebody said there was racing at Croft, so on a rainy day and with just one windscreen wiper, myself and two friends headed down – and we drove straight past the lady on the gate because we couldn’t afford tickets.

“Having got my initial taste of live motor racing at Croft, I jumped at the chance to race at the Nostalgia Weekend. I was recently one of the drivers in a Porsche 911 that finished first-in-class and 20th overall at the Le Mans Classic, but it’ll be quite a departure to the little mini I’ll be driving.

“It’s a step into the unknown for me and I’ve been told it’s quite a challenge, so I’m expecting a big learning curve and to get my backside royally kicked by the Nostalgia regulars. It should be a fun weekend and I’m really looking forward to it.”

It’s been a busy period for the 66-year-old, who has filmed a TV series titled Cars That Rock, in which he got up close and personal with luxury vehicles by manufacturers such as Porsche, Bugatti, Lamborghini and Rolls Royce.

Johnson also revealed AC/DC’s follow up to 2008’s Black Ice has been completed without Malcolm Young who is on a break due to health issues and he also recently received a Doctorate In Music from Newcastle’s Northumbria University.

Tickets for the Nostalgia Weekend are available from the Croft Circuit website.