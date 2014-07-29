AC/DC's Johnson is back on track

Hot on the trail of his appearance at the Le Mans Classic, AC/DC singer Brian Johnson will put the foot down once again this weekend – this time behind the wheel of a Mini.

The Nostalgia Weekend takes place at Croft motor racing circuit near Darlington in the North-East of England – a place which holds fond memories for the singer.

“I was 17-and-a-half when I got my first car – a Ford Popular with only three gears,” the singer tells The Journal. “That August, somebody said there was racing at Croft, so on a rainy day and with just one windscreen wiper, myself and two friends headed down – and we drove straight past the lady on the gate because we couldn’t afford tickets.

“Having got my initial taste of live motor racing at Croft, I jumped at the chance to race at the Nostalgia Weekend. I was recently one of the drivers in a Porsche 911 that finished first-in-class and 20th overall at the Le Mans Classic, but it’ll be quite a departure to the little mini I’ll be driving.

“It’s a step into the unknown for me and I’ve been told it’s quite a challenge, so I’m expecting a big learning curve and to get my backside royally kicked by the Nostalgia regulars. It should be a fun weekend and I’m really looking forward to it.”

It’s been a busy period for the 66-year-old, who has filmed a TV series titled Cars That Rock, in which he got up close and personal with luxury vehicles by manufacturers such as Porsche, Bugatti, Lamborghini and Rolls Royce.

Johnson also revealed AC/DC’s follow up to 2008’s Black Ice has been completed without Malcolm Young who is on a break due to health issues and he also recently received a Doctorate In Music from Newcastle’s Northumbria University.

Tickets for the Nostalgia Weekend are available from the Croft Circuit website.