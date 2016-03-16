I’ll take AC/DC job if it's offered - Krokus singer Marc Storace

Krokus frontman Marc Storace says he’d accept the offer to replace Brian Johnson in AC/DC – if it’s ever made.

And his comments suggest that wheels may already be in motion behind the scenes.

The Maltese vocalist was invited to audition for Angus Young and co in 1980, following the death of Bon Scott. But he declined because Swiss outfit Krokus were enjoying their own success at the time.

AC/DC this month reported that Johnson was ordered to stop touring immediately or risk a total loss of hearing. They cancelled a run of shows on their Rock Or Bust world tour, but said they’d be rescheduled, probably with another singer in place.

Storace tells Blastechno: “Obviously there’s my loyalty to Krokus, but the guys would understand if the offer came. I would certainly take it up this time and go for an audition.

“Then it’s up to Angus to decide. For me, AC/DC is Angus Young – no offence to Brian Johnson. I think Brian did a magnificent job with his unique kind of voice. But losing your hearing is not a nice thing.”

Both bands are signed to the Sony label, making it possible that negotiations are already underway. Storace says: “I actually didn’t even have to call Sony. They were already on the ball. This thing is not an easy thing to decide.

“I don’t know what’s happening and I don’t want to ask. If they decide it’s going to be someone else, I’ll continue with my life like I’ve always done.”

He adds: “I think it would be sad if they packed up. I really don’t mind who their replacement is, but I think Angus still has it in him. If he loves to do it he should go for it.”

Meanwhile, a friend of Brian Johnson who said the singer had been dismissed without discussion has distanced himself from his own comments. Comedian Jim Breuer explained in a podcast that he’d visited Johnson after news of his health issues had been announced, to find him feeling “kicked to the curb,” adding that Johnson’s touring luggage had been dumped outside his home.

Breuer later deleted the podcast and said via Facebook: “I was not quoting Brian Johnson. I spoke as a true fan and friend, simply venting as if he was a brother of mine. I’m a comedian and storyteller – I definitely exaggerate, and sometimes I get carried away. This was one of those times.”