Brian Johnson: My AC/DC debut hell

Brian Johnson has recalled his “traumatic” first show with AC/DC in 1980 – when he was so nervous he sang the same set of lyrics to two different tracks.

He fronted the Aussie giants for the first time in June 1980, just four months after the death of Bon Scott, and soon after recording his vocal tracks for the Back In Black album.

MusicNews reports Johnson saying: “I was so nervous I sang the first song – and then I sang the second one with the same words.

“I couldn’t hear anything. I could see the audience going, ‘He must be avant-garde… he’s singing anything he wants.’

“I finished it and thought, ‘Oh, God, what have I done?’ Malcolm Young looked at me and went, ‘What the fuck was that?’”

AC/DC premiered six tracks from what would become the second-biggest selling album in history that night.

Johnson remembers: “It was the first time we sang Back In Black. We finished and there was silence – half of them hadn’t heard it yet.

“I thought, ‘Oh shit, they don’t like it.’ It was a very traumatic night.”

The singer last week told how Malcolm Young, now retired, ordered his colleagues to get back on the road.

