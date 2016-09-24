A Nameless Ghoul from Ghost talks Kiss, Slayer and Beyonce

One of Ghost’s Nameless Ghouls has spoken of his admiration for Kiss and Slayer – as well as Beyonce and ABBA.

Taking part in a Close Up interview for Deezer, the Ghoul picks some of his favourite songs after giving an insight into Ghost hit Cirice.

Describing Kiss as one of the pioneers of “theatrical rock,” he says Rock And Roll All Night was the first record he bought.

He adds: “We don’t look like Kiss and we don’t look like Twisted Sister, but the expression is very similar. However, musically, we have broadened a lot.

“Kiss is a very big reason for myself finding the music that I gravitated towards, but it’s not like I put on Kiss to find inspiration nowadays.”

The Ghoul then selects Beyonce’s smash hit single Crazy In Love, but insists it’s not his favourite song by the pop star.

“That song for me is not my favourite Beyonce song,” he says. “I think she has done better. But it’s definitely strong.”

Before selecting ABBA’s Dancing Queen and describing the Swedish pop icons as “up there with the Beatles and the great masters,” the Ghoul chooses The Antichrist by Slayer.

He then goes on to explain his view on the concept of a God, saying: “It’s a very important ingredient in the human psyche, the whole idea of trying to understand if there is a God or not.

“Part of me, the intellectual self, can argue and say that there is a great chance, or risk, that our idea of a soul or God or a greater being might just be a substance in our brain.

“I don’t want it to be like that. I’m a very imaginative person with a big emotional life and I’ve always lived through music, film and literature in a sort of dreamy world where I have always had the feeling that there must be something greater that we can’t explain.”

Cirice was the lead single on Ghost’s third album, 2015’s Meliora.

This month, Ghost released a new EP called Popestar and issued a video for the lead track Square Hammer.

Ghost are on the road in North America, which is expected to be followed by a European run before the band start work on their next album.

