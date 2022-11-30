A Metallica fan decided to go and record a new version of Kirk Hammett's solo on Lux Æterna, and it's pretty impressive

YouTuber Bradley Hall wasn't too impressed by Kirk Hammett's solo in Metallica's surprise new single, Lux Æterna, so decided to rewrite it himself

For the most part, fan reactions to Metallica's surprise new single Lux Æterna have been overwhelmingly positive, with many elated over the band's return to their thrashier roots. As with anything Metallica related, however, there are still some cynics out there who remain unimpressed with the band's modern output.

One of these naysayers includes YouTuber Bradley Hall, the internet personality who creates metal comedy videos about how bands sound to people that hate them, including videos dedicated to Muse and Kiss.

On top of his penchant for comedy, he's also a seriously talented guitarist. After declaring that he found Kirk Hammett's solo on Lux Æterna "underwhelming", Hall has decided to work his guitar-playing chops for a full reworking of the solo, completely rewriting it into something new.

Although we have to disagree with Hall's take on the song itself – we think Hammett's solo is great– this new interpretation has sent our jaws to floor. We wouldn't be totally mad if this did indeed end up on an alternate version of the song.

Check it out in Hall's savagely-titled video Metallica Lux Æterna But The Solo Doesn't Suck below:

Metallica dropped their surprise new single this past Monday (November 28), alongside news of their forthcoming 12th studio album 72 Seasons, and new dates for a huge world tour. 

On the concept behind the album title, frontman James Hetfield says: “72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are.

 “I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”

If you have any more questions about 72 Seasons, here's everything we know about Metallica's new album so far.

