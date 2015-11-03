5FDP release Wash It All Away promo

Five Finger Death Punch have released a video for their single Wash It All Away.

The track is taken from latest album Got Your Six, released in September via Prospect Park. They previously released Jekyll And Hyde as a single.

The promo for Wash It All Away is directed by Wayne Isham and features footage captured during the band’s recent show at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory says: “There is a reason why Wayne Isham is a legendary video director. I think he was the perfect choice to capture the band’s live show and the energy that connects us to our fans.

“That energy is the reason why this band is still getting bigger and bigger. Something is simply infectious about what leads up to and what happens at our shows and we wanted to create a time capsule of that for ourselves and for the fans.”

Isham says he was thrilled to work with the band as they are big supporters of America’s military veterans. He adds: ”When I was asked to direct the new 5FDP video, I was into it right away. Being a fan of the band made it easy. Being a veteran myself, seeing what the band has done for veterans over the years made this a no-brainer for me.”

5FDP are currently on a European tour with Papa Roach.

