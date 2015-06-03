36 Crazyfists skate ahead with hockey gear range

36 Crazyfists have launched their own range of branded ice hockey gear, the band have announced.

Frontman Brock Lindow is a diehard Philadelphia Flyers fan – and the range of apparel, which includes shirts, hats and hoodies, has been designed in the team’s colours of orange, black and white.

Lindow says: “36 Crazyfists is happy to announce our collaboration with Michigan-based hockey apparel company PUCK HCKY. Combining heavy tunes and heavy hits into a really cool merch line between the two companies. F’n Rights!”

Lindow, guitarist Steve Holt, bassist Mick Whitney and drummer Kyle Baltus will play this month’s Download festival on June 14 and released sixth studio album Time And Trauma in February.