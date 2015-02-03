36 Crazyfists: Time And Trauma

Five years is a long time for a band to be away, given that these days people can’t keep their attention on anything for longer than five minutes without scrolling through Twitter, swiping on Tinder or watching a funny cat video on YouTube, but personal problems and lineup changes have resulted in a lengthy wait for a new 36 Crazyfists album.

It’s immediately apparent that some difficult years shaped this album and the Alaskan mob needed a release, but it seems to have taken the form of melancholic reflection rather than an explosion of aggression.

Hardly a collection of sorry acoustic numbers, the aptly titled Time And Trauma still has plenty of big riffs to throw around, not least on the furious Silencer and Deftones-esque Sorrow Sings. Brock Lindlow’s vocals remain unique and instantly recognisable, while the tangible emotion that passes his lips can make you feel the dark times that were surrounding the band by proxy. The only element missing is the real fire that was behind the likes of Slit Wrist Theory in the past. While this may not be an all-guns-blazing return, ultimately it’s still a collection of songs that will make fans very grateful to have them back.

Via Spinefarm

