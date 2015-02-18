36 Crazyfists, letlive. and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

The Metal Hammer Radio Show is at death’s door. Actually, it might just be man flu… but while we’ve been lying here with a cold compress and a thermometer in our mouth, we’ve soldiered on through the fevered dreams and created a Hammer Show built around our suffering.

So tune in tonight for songs about disease, plague, hospitals, doctors, nurses, blood, and medicine as rendered by bands like Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon, letlive., 36 Crazyfists, Black Label Society and Alice In Chains.

Plus we’ll be talking about the news that Johnny Depp has formed a supergroup with Alice Cooper and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, called Hollywood Vampires – just weeks after he expressed his revulsion at the way actors dabble in music. “That whole idea for me is a sickening thing, it’s always just made me sick, I hate the idea, ‘Come see me play the guitar because you’ve seen me in 12 movies.’” Anyway, it got us thinking…

We need three-piece bands combining musicians and actors, off you go. We’d pay good money to see Uma Thurman and Olivia Wilde jamming with Steven Tyler, but then so would he. Probably.

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.