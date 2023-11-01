2000 Trees announces Manchester Orchestra, Kids In Glasses, Boston Manor and more for 2024

UK rock festival 2000 Trees has announced more bands for its 2024 lineup.

Joining previously announced headliners The Gaslight Anthem will be Manchester Orchestra, Kids In Glass Houses, Hot Mulligan, Dead Pony, Boston Manor, Cleopatrick, The Xcerts, Better Lovers and many more.

The full poster can be viewed below.

2000 Trees will take place at Upcote Farm, Cheltenham, from Wednesday 10 to Saturday 13 July, 2024.

Of the added bands, 2000 Trees booker James Scarlett says, “Once again we’re bringing a line-up of 2000 Trees legends, including the likes of Boston Manor and The Xcerts, to open the festival on the Wednesday night for those of you lucky enough to get your hands on a four-day ticket.

“We’re also stoked to be welcoming so many bands like The Gaslight Anthem, Manchester Orchestra, Hot Mulligan and Better Lovers to the festival for the very first time. 2000 Trees 2024 is already shaping up to be something truly special – don’t sleep on it!”

Kids In Glass Houses frontman Aled Phillips adds, “2000 Trees feels like the perfect setting for us to begin our new era and we honestly can't wait for next summer. Trees is such an important UK festival and we’re honoured to be back playing alongside so many incredible and inspiring bands.”

Says Hot Mulligan guitarist Chris Freeman, “I’m really excited to be playing 2000 Trees. A bunch of our friends have been going over there for years and have nothing but good things to say about the festival. It’s going to be great to see it in person for once instead of living vicariously through videos.”

From Dead Pony’s guitarist Blair Crichton: “Our first time at 2000 Trees was last year and we felt like we had come home. There is no other festival with an atmosphere like Trees. They are cultivating a scene that promotes the youth and respects the past. We feel blessed to be invited back and onto bigger stages this year, it’s gonna be massive!”

2000 Trees say that 60 percent of tickets to the 2024 edition are already sold out, and that a limited amount of four-day tickets and VIP tickets will be made available via Dice on Friday 3rd Nov at 10am. Day and evening tickets are now available.