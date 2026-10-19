Classic Rock Tracks Of The Week: October 19, 2026

London-based post-surf psychedelisists The Misty will be delighted with their week's work, as their Neverknows single triumphed over that fella who used to sing in Led Zeppelin in our Tracks Of The Week contest. Congratulations to them!

The Misty - Neverknows (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

In third place, behind Robert Plant, came The Violent Hour and their corpse-friendly single and video Already Dead, so congratulations to them, too. This week's contenders are below.

Cardinal Black - Saving Grace

One of those guitarists who makes the instrument speak, sing and emote in a way that feels as natural as breathing, Chris Buck pairs like a dream with the rich, lived-in soulfulness of singer Tom Hollister on Saving Grace. It was initially recorded by Hollister about 10 years ago, and enjoys a powerful new lease of life in the collective hands of his Cardinal Black bandmates. Watch out for more on their next album, Second Sign Of Life, heading your way in the new year.

Cardinal Black - Saving Grace (Live Performance) - YouTube Watch On

Starcrawler - Kick Me

Lead singer Arrow de Wilde directs and stars in the pink n’ black high school frenzy accompanying the new Starcrawler single. Built on a mad-catchy distorted guitar hook, it channels old-school punk rage into a tight groovy pocketful of sass, tearaway style and bullshit-free rock’n’roll. Ahead of tour dates with the Sex Pistols and Dinosaur Jr, it’s a buzzy, promising taster of their next album – also called Kick Me – on its way in 2027. Nice.

Starcrawler - Kick Me (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Stephen Wilson Jr - Yellow Brick Home

Quietly devastating, Stephen Wilson Jr’s new single’s greatest strength is its ability to shift in ways you’re not quite ready for. Lyrics that flip the basic Wizard Of Oz narrative into an uncliched meditation on the chaos of human existence (and accepting it). A melody that seems to settle into a melancholy major-key groove, suddenly soaring up into something much bigger but still full of subtle introspection. Call it an allegory for life, call it clever songwriting – either way, if you’re interested in country music full of dark, contemporary shadows, you’ll want to hear this.

Stephen Wilson Jr. - yellow brick home (Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

Girish & The Chronicles - Fading Away

Probably our favourite so far from the India rockers’ upcoming new album, Fading Away packs an intense, adrenaline-building punch, spanning the oomphy hard rock of their first releases with the pensive grunge textures of more recent tracks. For all its moodiness, though, this one feels bright and anthemic – a commanding, quietly interesting banger you’d feel pumped to hear live.

Girish And The Chronicles - "Fading Away" - Official Visualizer Video - YouTube Watch On

The Temperance Movement - Broken World

We just heard this cut from the sessions that reaped the Temp’s much-anticipated comeback record, New Promise Land Incorporated (out now), and are rather taken by it. Taken from a special edition ‘white label’ CD version, Broken World is an immediate but contemplative piece of rock’n’roll, its lean, jutting verse guitars giving way to a warm chorus full of bittersweet touches. The sort of song with an emotional pull that sneaks up on you. Great live sound and overall mix as well.

The Temperance Movement - Broken World (Live Session) - YouTube Watch On

Grönwall - Written In The Scars

“This song is a reminder that everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about,” says the H.e.a.t frontman-turned-commanding solo artist (and sometime Michael Schenker touring vocalist) of this powerful, moving highlight from his solo album, Bad Bones – informed to a large degree by his own trials of the last few years. “Be kind. Always. And be proud of your scars. They’re reminders of your strength, what you’ve survived and everything you’ve overcome.”

GRÖNWALL - Written In The Scars - YouTube Watch On

Zebra - Walk With You

Zebra are back! The 80s rockers are about to release their first album in 23 years, and if lead single Walk With You (co-written with Kiss man Paul Stanley) is anything to go by, it'll be a treat. Produced by the late, great Jack Douglas – who did the same job on their debut album back in 1983 – it finds Zebra still sounding like Zebra, and Randy Jackson's voice doesn't appear to have aged in the slightest. "I’m really proud of the way it came out," says the 71-year-old. "I think Zebra fans are going to love it."

Zebra - Walk With You - (Official Video) Randy Jackson/Paul Stanley, Zebra V - YouTube Watch On

The Jailbirds - Where Is The Rock N’ Roll?

Opening with the excellent lines "Major Tom to ground control /

Where is my rock n'roll?", Mississauga quartet The Jailbirds achieve what a lot of modern, riff-centric rock bands fail to do on Where Is The Rock N’ Roll?, and that's write a memorable chorus. According to the band, the song is "a loud, straight-ahead reminder of what the band believes rock should sound like", and it's a classy chug, no mistake. Catch 'em live at the Townehouse Tavern in Sudbury, Ontario, this Saturday.