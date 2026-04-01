Fleetwood Mac star Lindsey Buckingham attacked in Santa Monica

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist has been attacked in Santa Monica, CA, according to police reports.

The incident, reported by NBC Investigates, took place when the 76-year-old Buckingham showed up for an appointment in Santa Monica. The assailant threw an unknown substance at the musician before fleeing.

The LAPD have identified the suspect – a woman known to Buckingham from previous incidents – and an arrest is expected to be made.

Article continues below

Buckingjam was not injured in the attack.

Late last month, Buckingham hinted that he might work with former partner Stevie Nicks again. The pair, whose 1973 album Buckingham Nicks was finally reissued in 2025 after being unavailable for many years, engaged in a choreographed social media campaign when the announcement was made.

"Just the energy in terms of what Buckingham Nicks did, to sort of create a resurgence of connection between Stevie and myself, on a larger scale, that seems to be something that’s in the air," said Buckingham. "I think 2026 is going to be a very interesting, and despite what’s going on in Washington, I think it's going to be a very good year."

In October, Buckingham and Nicks appeared on the popular Song Exploder podcast to discuss the album and the creation of its most famous track, Frozen Love.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"This was a pretty, like, not really hateful song, but it's a little bit mean," said Nicks. "That's what I said about great tragedies. They're not always nice. Our relationship was up and down and up and down and up and down and difficult. But at the same time, fantastic. And what we were doing was so fantastic that it was worth putting up with the trials and tribulations of a relationship that's difficult."