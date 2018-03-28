Your guide to Pop Punk Pile Up 2018, by the bands who will be there

Heading to this year’s Pop Punk Pile Up festival but just not sure who to check out? Well, fear not, as we’ve gathered a crack team of pop punk experts, all who are playing themselves, to help you through the festival’s wide array of acts.

Grab a tinny and make yourselves comfortable, as here we hand over to members of Mallory Knox, Sweet Little Machine plus Millie Manders and Louise Distras to take you through your ultimate Pop Punk Pile Up guide…

Grumble Bee

Mallory Knox: “These guys were playing as we turned up to 2000 Trees last year. We were unloading our van around the back of the stage and they caught my ear. I remember going into the tent and thinking ‘these sound fucking great’. They make a lot of noise for a three piece. Keen to catch their set properly this time at the festival.”

Louise Distras: “I first saw Grumble Bee when we played the acoustic stage at last years Slam Dunk Festival, he was brilliant acoustic and even better backed by a full band when I saw them tear the roof of 2000 Trees. Plus he’s a northerner, what’s not to like?”

Millie Manders: “Kick ass riffage, grit and grime. Enough balls to get out your aggression to with enough pop to force you to sing along. I love the singer’s voice. If you like stuff like Jimmy Eat World but want an extra bit of voltage, this is the band you wanna go see.”

The Bottom Line

Mallory Knox: “We toured with these lads in Europe while supporting Simple Plan. They’re classic pop punk, like what I grew up on, and loads of fun. What more could you want at a pop punk festival? Hopefully they bring their basketballs and hoop…”

Sweet Little Machine: “We got to play with these guys last year in London on the Fireball tour alongside Reel Big Fish, Anti Flag and Mad Caddies. The Bottom Line know how to put everyone in a feel good party mood. They’ll definitely have the room jumping. Can’t wait to see them again.”

Millie Manders And The Shutup

Louise Distras: “The Millie Manders music machine creates cross-genre punk that is hard to ignore. Go see her, you won’t be disappointed.”

Sweet Little Machine: “I’m really excited for Millie Manders And The Shutup. Their energetic ska punk rhythms are a force to be reckoned with. The energy and attitude they have on stage will no doubt have the whole audience dancing. They definitely have a stand out sound that you’ve not heard anything like before.”

Altered Sky

Louise Distras: “In the words of singer Ana Nowosielska, this Glasgow rock band are ‘painting stories in real life’ with their infectious brand of pop-rock. They’ve previously supported Neck Deep and now we get to see them at Pile Up, hurray!”

Lost In Stereo

Sweet Little Machine: “Fireball’s hottest band of 2018, Lost In Stereo are a joy to watch live – their catchy pop punk melodies will have you singing along. We toured with them at the end of last year, and they really know how to put on a show.”

Louise Distras

Millie Manders: “If you haven’t seen her yet, go catch Louise Distras. She’s catchy as hell. It’s like she took all the best bits of people like Elastica and Joan Jett and brought it into the now. She’s a super hard working, mega rowdy force to be reckoned with. Unabashed pop-rock at its finest and totally rad live.”

Air Drawn Dagger

Sweet Little Machine: “This is another band I’d definitely recommend everyone to check out over the weekend. We’ve played with them loads, so it’ll be great to play pop punk pile up with them.Their sassy grunge sound is like nothing you’ve ever heard. Each time they play is more energetic and exciting than the last.”

Max Raptor

Louise Distras: “I saw them live on the Scuzz tour a couple of years ago and really enjoyed the show. Their sound is gritty, noisy and lots of fun.”

Youth Blood

Millie Manders: “If you are there and you don’t go see Youth Blood you have seriously missed a trick. The first time I saw them live I was left breathless. Their sheer, inexhaustible energy is insane. Melodic, hardcore, fierce, sensitive fucking awesomeness. I actually fan girl hard over this band. I am in awe and they should be so much bigger already. Just all the yes.”

Sally Pepper

Louise Distras: “Acoustic pop-rock singer songwriter from Stoke on Trent, for fans of The Cranberries, Fall Out Boy and Alexisonfire.”

Pop Punk Pile Up Festival will be held at The Venue in Selby from the 27-29 April