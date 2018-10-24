Win tickets to see Melvins and meet the band

Melvins are currently touring the UK, and we’re giving away a pair of tickets to one of the shows! But not only that, you’ll get to meet the band backstage before the show – pretty sweet, huh? You’ll get to chat to the real-life Buzz Osborne!

To enter, simply answer the question in the form below and enter which show you’d like to attend.

What is the title of Melvins’ latest album?

A) Rust In Peace

B) Lulu

C) Pinkus Abortion Technician

Pick one of the below shows:

26 Oct: Leeds, Stylus

28 Oct: Manchester, Academy 2

29 Oct: Brighton, Concorde 2

30 Oct: London, Koko

Travel and accommodation is not included in the prize. Competition closes at 00:00 on 26 October.