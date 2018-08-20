Win a Chapman guitar signed by a ton of metal bands

Metal Hammer has teamed up with Chapman Guitars to give away a Chapman ML3 Pro Modern in dark cherry (RRP £799), which has been signed by LOADS of your favourite bands!

The guitar was backstage at this year’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods, so it has been signed by the likes of Wes Borland, Zakk Wylde, Lovebites, Benji Webbe and loads more. Seriously, both sides of the guitar are covered in autographs.

And it could be yours if you answer the question below correctly!

Competition ends September 3, the winner will be notified shortly after.

Here's some photos of the guitar being signed backstage at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods!