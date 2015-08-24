Why your favourite bands love Iron Maiden

In the new issue of Metal Hammer we celebrate the heavy metal majesty of Iron fucking Maiden! But it’s not just our office gushing over the mighty Maiden, some of the biggest bands in the new issue love a bit too! Here’s what Phil Anselmo, David Draiman, Levi Benton and more think about one of the greatest bands in history.

Disturbed’s David Draiman “Iron Maiden are one of the most seminal metal bands of all time. They continue to inspire their legion of fans and musicians alike. Bruce is a massive source of inspiration for me personally. He’s insanely gifted, and the quintessential metal frontman. No one does it better.”

Down’s Phil Anselmo “I discovered Iron Maiden when I was a mere shrimp, whilst they were on their Killers LP. I was a less-than-a-fledgling lead vocalist at the time, and me and one other friend were the only cats in our neighbourhood that were into Maiden, that I knew of at the time, although I’d find a comrade in [former Down guitarist] Kirk Windstein a couple years later. We were all Paul Di’Anno enthusiasts when it came to Number Of The Beast [released in 1982, and the first album with Bruce Dickinson], but still considered Number classic as well. As far as an impact goes, it’s obviously huge.”

Powerwolf‘s Falk Maria Schlegel “The first record I ever bought was the Piece Of Mind album as a vinyl. I was really into it from the first moment; I was addicted to this sound from the beginning, and the artwork as well. This certain atmosphere, this remarkable voice… and I really love the way Steve Harris plays his bass guitar. Awesome! With the Seventh Son… album [in 1988], I felt almost newborn. I’d never heard a sound like that before. Iron Maiden is really the most important influence for me, and I’m always excited when I see them live on stage.”

Crossfaith’s Kenta Koie “Iron Maiden have had an incredible impact on the metal scene and have influenced many of the acts that I listen to. Bruce’s vocal technique and style is incredibly original, and their show is amazing. I saw them play at Rock Am Ring in Germany and they have an incredible stage presence and live show. Crossfaith always try to have an amazing live show, and that has influenced us dramatically. Iron Maiden will always be one of the best metal bands ever!”

Atreyu’s Alex Varkatzas “We played with Iron Maiden in Mexico City and Monterey [in 2009], and the shows were in sold-out soccer stadiums. The crowd was fired up for Maiden; I’ve never seen such an excited and passionate crowd than I did during their set. They killed it. It was definitely a powerhouse live show, and they’re living legends.”

Creeper’s Will Gould “Iron Maiden paved the way for bands taking their fans on a journey, which is very much what Creeper strive to do. With Eddie, Maiden created an icon that could be bigger than the band, and could do the things that the band couldn’t. Without Iron Maiden, so many bands wouldn’t have had the inspiration to think bigger. Whether it’s huge, theatrical stage shows that blow the minds of their fans, or concept records taking their fans to distant desert landscapes, Iron Maiden have always pushed the boundary of what it means to be a band and create a lasting legacy.”

Miss May I’s Levi Benton “The reason I love Iron Maiden is because they still do everything old school – monitors onstage, pyro, backdrop changes and themes for each song. No one really puts that much hard work and time into shows any more, and that’s why they’re the kings of metal!”

