When Black Metal Gets in Touch With its Roots: The Making of Skuggsjá

Norwegian black progressive metal legends Enslaved celebrate their 25th anniversary this year, but the band’s leader Ivar Bjørnson helped celebrate an even more significant anniversary recently when, in 2014, he joined forces with Wardruna’s Einar Kvitrafn Selvik – most famous outside of Norway for doing the music for Amazon Prime’s Vikings series – to create a piece of music to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Norwegian Constitution.

Yeah. Read that slowly again. A black metaller and the death-folk guy from the Vikings soundtrack did an official piece of music to celebrate how cool it is to be Norwegian.

TeamRock’s Jonathan Selzer and Phil Wallis travelled to Norway to interview the two men about their collaboration, Norse culture and one of metal’s most unique side projects in this 30 minute documentary first shown at the London By Norse festival and now exclusive to TeamRock+ members.

