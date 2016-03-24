What would Metallica sound like as a djent band?

Metallica might be known as thrash legends, but what would it sound like if the riffs were djented up a bit?

YouTuber and metalhead Carlos Reyes91 (the 91st of the Reyes order) is known for his vast array of guitar covers – ranging from Ghost to Cattle Decapitation – but now he’s turned his attention to reworking the career of metal’s biggest band. Move over thrash, Metallica are going djent now thanks for Carlos’ remix skills. Here he shreds and chugs through 11 of ‘Tallica’s biggest tunes including For Whom The Bell Tolls, Fuel, Enter Sandman and The Day That Never Comes.

Check it out.