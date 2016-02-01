Watch this five-minute supercut of Rob Halford hitting the high note

Judas Priest mainman Rob Halford doesn’t just have one of the most distinctive looks in metal, but one of the most original voices too. Yes, he can sound menacing and brooding and evil, but he can also hit notes so high that only dogs can hear them.

This is why we can’t stop watching (and more importantly, listening) to this supercut of Halford’s soprano-esque vocal range that has been digitally glued together from over 100 different screams. You might think that it’s a piece of spiky leather cake to sit and listen to the Metal God let out wail after wail, but trust us, after 90 seconds you start to question your sanity.

If you’re a fan of listening to brain-altering noise concocted by evil internet wizards, why not listen to all 265 Motörhead songs playing at the same time? Click below.

