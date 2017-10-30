Watch The Rock lip-syncing to Welcome To The Jungle

There’s nothing The Rock can’t do. Nothing. He’s conquered sports entertainment, he’s conquered Hollywood, and now he’s looking to take over the lucrative mime market. Well, sort of.

In the below Instagram video, posted by The Brahma Bull himself, he’s belting out an absolute perfect lip-sync of Guns N’ Roses’ anthem Welcome To The Jungle. The clip comes from the set of the new Jumanji movie, due out later this year, and according to the Instagram post all of the main cast took part in imitating Axl Rose.

”@GunsNRoses’ iconic WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE is our official #JUMANJI theme song.” posted Dwayne Johnson.

“Our whole cast did this lip sync that’ll air around the world when the film is released. Me, @karengillanofficial @jackblack were bad ass. @kevinhart4real sucked.”

Was he bad ass? Of course he was. Check it out below.

A photo posted by on

Watch kids react to Guns N' Roses