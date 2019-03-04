Watch New Years Day give Pantera’s F**king Hostile the unplugged treatment

Some songs just aren’t cut out to played on acoustic guitars. Carpenter Brut’s Turbo Killer, for example, or Cannibal Corpse’s Hammer Smashed Face.

You’d have imagined the same would have applied to Pantera’s Fucking Hostile, but New Years Day have reinvented the Texan legends’ early 90s aggro-metal classic as a stripped-down acoustic track.

NYD recorded a full electric cover on 2018’s Diary Of A Creep EP, but they revisited it in an unplugged style in New York. We kinda like the down-home makeover they’ve given it. Watch the video and make your own mind up.

New Years Day release their new album, Unbreakable, on April 26. They recently shared the new song Shut Up – the second track from the follow-up to 2015’s Malevolence.

Vocalist Ash Costello says: “Shut Up was written in a day, which just doesn’t happen. I was going through some heavy personal stuff, and I was just, ‘Don’t tell me what I want, shut up and give it to me.’”

They’ll head out on the road with Falling In Reverse across the US this spring and will return to Europe in November with Halestorm and In This Moment.