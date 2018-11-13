Watch Metal Hammer TV

Metal Hammer TV is here! After weeks of teasing and talking about it, Metal Hammer TV is now a reality and it's ready for you to watch FOR FREE.

We have recorded three pilot episodes and the first one is available to watch below.

Co-hosted by Editor Merlin Alderslade and Deputy Editor Eleanor Goodman, with guest appearances from Online Editor Luke Morton, Metal Hammer TV will bring you news, reviews, opinions and interviews with the biggest names in heavy music.

Metal Hammer TV: Pilot Episode 1

In the very first episode of Metal Hammer TV, we have an exclusive interview with Lzzy and Arejay from Halestorm, plus new music from Raw In Sect.

Plus we unbox Machine Head's Catharsis vinyl box set, chat to Halestorm's fans, dissect the new Ice Nine Kills video, and much more.