Watch Matt Heafy cover Kiss From A Rose by Seal

Matt Heafy is killing it on Twitch right now. If you haven't been following his escapades on the streaming platform, you need to rectify this immediately. The Trivium frontman has been sat (in his very metal-looking studio) covering some of the biggest songs on the planet... and they're not what you think!

Recently, he's performed covers of Britney Spears' Baby One More Time and the internet's favourite Africa by Toto – and now he's turned his hand to Seal!

That's right. The man behind Pull Harder On The Strings Of Your Martyr has recorded a metalled-up version of Kiss From A Rose by Seal, the song you probably know from Batman Forever or any wedding disco since 1996.

Does Matt do it justice? Watch the below video!