Pre-teens conquer Rush and Sabbath

Under The Radar, a band made up of three Memphis pre-teens, are threatening to set the internet on fire with a pair of cover versions.

The young trio — bass player Matt Ireland (11 years old), guitarist Zeke Yarbro (also 11) and drummer Ryan Halcomb (12) — performed Rush’s instrumental classic YYZ and Black Sabbath’s War Pigs during a set supporting AOR legends Kansas in Southaven, Mississippi.

With influences including Eddie Van Halen and Geddy Lee, Under The Radar have developed a three-hour repertoire of Classic Rock favourites including Pink Floyd’s Another Brick In The Wall, Blue Oyster Cult’s Godzilla, and Mississippi Queen by Mountain. And while the band may not be quite ready for primetime, we suspect they’re almost certainly worth keeping an eye on.