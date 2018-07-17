Watch Frank Carter sing Killing In The Name with Prophets Of Rage

If you only know one Rage Against The Machine song, then it's Killing In The Name. A battle cry against authority and corruption that has lasted decades and is still as vital in 1991 as it is 2018 – so it's no wonder that Prophets Of Rage have adopted it for their live sets.

The group – featuring Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk from Rage Against The Machine, Chuck D from Public Enemy and B Real from Cypress Hill – played Spain's Resurrection fest this weekend and for the climax they enlisted Frank Carter on guest vocals. Frank (known for his time in Gallows and now fronting Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes) isn't known to pull any punches in his political and societal views, so performing this iconic track with some of this generation's most important musicians must be a dream come true.

Of course, there is no pro footage of the performance, but there is some pretty decent phone footage from the festival that you can watch below.

G'wan Frank!