Watch Deftones perform on Jimmy Kimmell Live

Following the release of new album Gore, Deftones played a couple of new tracks on last night’s edition of Jimmy Kimmell Live.

In front of a sea of bodies outside the Jimmy Kimmell Live studios, Deftones played Prayers/Triangles and Heart/Wires from their new album Gore.

With the album’s impressive cover art stretching out across the stage in lights behind them, Chino (with snazzy new hair-do) and co. delivered a hefty double-dose of the atmospheric rock that they’ve become patrons of – and none moreso than on the latest album. There’s a lovely juxtaposition between the melancholy nature of the music and sunshine in which its being played, is this a glimpse into their performance at Download festival this year?

Deftones new album Gore is out now and they’re playing the Saturday of Download festival this year.