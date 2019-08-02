Watch Cosmic doomers Mammoth Weed Wizard Bastard trippy new video for The Spaceships Of Ezekiel

Welsh trippy doom outfit Mammoth Weed Wizard Bastard's brand new video for track The Spaceships Of Ezekiel, which was produced and edited by Ged Murphy, the BAFTA nominated film editor of the recent trilogy of David Bowie: Five Years’ films.

The third official video the band have ever made, it features UFOs, druids and all sorts of cosmic weirdness that aims to be an homage to 80s science fiction.

The band are huge fans of film director John Carpenter and the video is "directly inspired by the maestro himself, and his 80s output in particular," MWWB's label, New Heavy Sounds comment.

"Check that 80s vibe, and see if you can spot the direct references hidden in the piece. It is also truly a team effort, put together by director/cameramen Rob Hoey (from Limb), Joe Ralph (of Beatnik Wolf Productions), and produced edited by Ged Murphy (BAFTA nominated film editor of the three David Bowie: Five Years films, amongst others). So fans of the power cosmic ... come and take a strange cosmic journey with Mammoth Weed Wizard Bastard"

Guitarist Paul Michael Davies adds: "This is the video we always wanted to make. A retro Sci Fi thing that had the vibe of a movie. We tried to reference some of our favourite films visually but still have an original concept. I

"t took quite a while to make but it was a real in-house affair, as in the whole thing was designed and produced by our label and friends of ours. The band worked on the 3D models and concept, two friends Joe and Rob filmed the various sections and Ged from NHS (our label) put it all together in the edit suite over many a late night adding visual FX and getting across the story.

"Without him and the label it wouldn't have been made. It took a lot of work and was done on a micro budget but we think its a cool piece that captures the vibe of the album. Space Rock music, a Druid and a UFO encounter? Gotta be cool right? Hope the fans dig it. Best watched on a big screen in full."

The track is taken from album Yn Ol I Annwn (Welsh for 'Return To The Underworld’) which was released in March and is the third part of a trilogy of albums from the band that began with 2015's Noeth Ac Anoeth and continued with 2017’s Y Proffwyd Dwyll (which got them nominated for the Welsh Music Prize in 2017).

Yn Ol I Annwn is out now on CD/DL and limited edition double vinyl via New heavy Sounds and can be ordered here.

Check out the video below.