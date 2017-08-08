Watch Bret Michaels get attacked by a shark outside Buckingham Palace

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the cinema, the Shaknado movie franchise is back with its fifth instalment. And Poison frontman Bret Michaels has joined the cast for a very bumpy ride.

In Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, the action moves away from Los Angeles to locations that include Australia and The UK, ands it’s the latter that features Michaels’ cameo.

“When the writers approached me with an idea specifically written for me, I couldn’t say no,” says Michaels. “The producers and entire crew were great and I had a truly amazing time filming it. I think everyone is going to love this new film.”

“Bret was awesome,” says director Scotty Mullen. “He invited us out to his house, handed us a beer and shared his enthusiasm of the franchise, along with his many amazing ideas. His scene with the custom made and soon to be iconic Sharkslayer Guitar is one of the wildest, most exciting, fun openings we have ever shot. It’s like nothing you’ve ever seen before and sure to be a fan favourite in the history of Sharknado.”

In the clip, Michaels is mowed down by a double decker bus as he visits London. He recovers quickly, and plays his custom guitar as the bus ploughs dangerously through the streets of London and sharks fall from the sky. It all ends as Michaels appears to be sucked in by one of the killer beasts as the bus crashes outside the gates of Buckingham Palace.

In March, Poison confirmed their first headline tour in more than a decade. Sharknado 5 can be watched on Syfy now.

