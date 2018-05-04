WATCH: Biffy Clyro’s unplugged version of Black Chandelier

Biffy Clyro’s new album MTV Unplugged: Live At Roundhouse London is out May 25, and to promote it, they’ve released this preview of Black Chandelier from 2013’s Opposites album.

MTV Unplugged: Live At Roundhouse London was recorded on November 8th last year as the first performance in the UK relaunch of the iconic MTV Unplugged series which saw the likes of Nirvana, R.E.M., Pearl Jam and Rod Stewart turn their back catalogue into quaint sing-a-longs your dad could like (cos it's proper music, innit, none of that bloody heavy racket you like or that poncy keyboard shit…).

Harsh? Uh, maybe. It sure made a lot of money for everyone involved, gave Clapton and Rod Stewart’s careers a second wind and is the kind of thing that record company execs slap each other on the back about, as though asking a band to play acoustically was some kind of game-changing stroke of genius.

Anyway, I’m sure Biffy’s will be good. The PR says it will and it includes a “stunning take on the Beach Boys’ classic God Only Knows”, which is certainly ambitious.

MTV will broadcast a global premiere of the Roundhouse performance on May 25th: 9pm (GMT) on MTV and at 10pm on MTV Music.

MTV Unplugged: Live At Roundhouse London will be released on digital, CD, CD/DVD and a special vinyl/CD/DVD boxset. You can pre-order from Amazon.

Get tickets for Biffy Clyro's September tour

15th – Dublin, The Helix

16th – Belfast, Waterfront

18th – Cardiff, St. David’s Hall

19th – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

21st – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

22nd – Manchester, Manchester Opera House

24th – London, Royal Albert Hall

In addition, the tour will also visit France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Buy tickets here.