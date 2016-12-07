Vote In The Prog Readers' Poll

Here’s your chance to vote in the Prog 2016 Readers’ Poll.

2016 might not be year many of us will remember too findlay, for a variety of reasons. But music is the great leveller, and in music we all seek the great escape. Having just compiled our Critics’ Choice album of the year list, and casting an eye back over the past 12 months, then maybe 2016 did have something going for it…

There were great new albums from Marillion, Opeth,Big Big Train, iamthemorning, Radiohead and more. Vibrant gigs from Haken, Public Service Broadcasting, Dream Theater and others. And new arrivals on the scene like Kylver, The Anchoress, Teramaze. Oh, and some blokes called Anderson Rabin Wakeman… Maybe 2016 wasn’t too bad after all…

So who made your 2016 a real prog rocker? Let us know - you can fill in the form on Page 25 of the current issue of Prog. or you can e-mail us your picks for the following categories. Use the subject Line ‘Readers’ Poll 2016’, and e-mail your choices to progpoll@teamrock.com.

CATEGORIES

BAND OF THE YEAR (last year’s winner: The Enid)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (last year’s winner: Steven Wilson Hand.Cannot.Erase.)

FEMALE VOCALIST (last year’s winner: Lee Douglas)

MALE VOCALIST (last year’s winner: Joe Payne)

GUITARIST (last year’s winner: Guthrie Govan)

BASSIST (last year’s winner: Nick Beggs)

KEYBOARD PLAYER (last year’s winner: Robert John Godfrey)

DRUMMER (last year’s winner: Marco Minnemann)

REISSUE OF THE YEAR (last year’s winner: Yes Fragile)

MULTI-MEDIA RELEASE (Book/Film/Blu-ray) (last year’s winner: Steven Wilson Hand.Cannot.Erase.)

EVENT OF THE YEAR (last year’s winner: Big Big Train Live)

DISAPPOINTMENT OF THE YEAR (last year’s winner: Death of Chris Squire)

VENUE OF THE YEAR (last year’s winner: Royal Albert Hall)

NEW BAND TIP FOR 2017 ((last year’s winner: Tiger Moth Tales)

PROG’S MAN OF THE YEAR (last year’s winner: Steven Wilson)

PROG’S WOMAN OF THE YEAR (last year’s winner: Christina Booth)