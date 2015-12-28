Vote for your favourite Metal Hammer cover of the year

Another year, another 13 monstrous issues of the best metal magazine on the planet in the bag. We’ve seen debut covers from Of Mice & Men, Parkway Drive and Babymetal as well as a super special 3D lenticular Iron Maiden Eddie. Plus Slipknot illustrated by The Walking Dead’s Charlie Adlard, Five Finger Death Punch as Mad Max, and Kerry King as Pinhead!

But which Hammer cover was the best? Which gave you a raging eyegasm? Let us know below!