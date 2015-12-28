Trending

Vote for your favourite Metal Hammer cover of the year

Which has been the number one Hammer cover?

Another year, another 13 monstrous issues of the best metal magazine on the planet in the bag. We’ve seen debut covers from Of Mice & Men, Parkway Drive and Babymetal as well as a super special 3D lenticular Iron Maiden Eddie. Plus Slipknot illustrated by The Walking Dead’s Charlie Adlard, Five Finger Death Punch as Mad Max, and Kerry King as Pinhead!

But which Hammer cover was the best? Which gave you a raging eyegasm? Let us know below!

Image 1 of 13

Lamb Of God (issue 266)

Image 2 of 13

Metallica (issue 267)

Image 3 of 13

Image 4 of 13

Slipknot (issue 269)

Image 5 of 13

Slayer (issue 270)

Image 6 of 13

Faith No More (issue 271)

Image 7 of 13

Five Finger Death Punch (issue 272)

Image 8 of 13

Babymetal (issue 273)

Image 9 of 13

Iron Maiden (issue 274)

Image 10 of 13

Parkway Drive (issue 275)

Image 11 of 13

Slayer (issue 276)

Image 12 of 13

Black Sabbath (issue 277)

Image 13 of 13

Nightwish (issue 278)

