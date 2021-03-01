Vote for the greatest Slayer song ever

When Slayer played their final gig on November 30, 2019, metal lost one of its most iconic bands. For more than 35 years, Tom Araya and co were thrash metal’s provocateurs-in-chief – a ball of noise, fury and fuck-you attitude that peers such as Anthrax, Megadeth and even Metallica couldn’t match for venom.

If the LA band had split after 1986’s immortal Reign In Blood, their legend would have been sealed. But the ensuing decades saw Slayer adding classic after classic to their legacy. And while not every album was perfect - we're looking at you, Diabolus In Musica – it all built up into one of the mightiest back catalogues in metal.

Which brings us to the $64,000 question: of the 130-plus studio songs Slayer recorded, which one is best?

We could resort to science, magic or pure guesswork to determine the answer. But we decided to ask the people who really know: you lot.

If you don't already know the drill, this is how it works. We've listed every song the band have ever recorded below, including the punk covers from Undisputed Attitude.

All we need you to do is pick your favourite. And because we're so generous, we've given you three votes. Yes, you get to vote for three Slayer songs. No, you're welcome. You can thank us later.

We'll be honest: we’re klnd of thinking we can guess a couple of strong contenders for the top spot. But hey, we’re ready to be surprised. So do your best. And don’t forget to check back soon for the results.