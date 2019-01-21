From their beginnings as a Texas bar band to their reinvention as the kings of 90s metal, Pantera’s back catalogue remains unmatched in terms of intensity, groove and attitude. Like Metallica before them, they redefined metal for a new generation, and their legacy can still be heard today.

A burning debate continues to rage over their greatest song. Was it the unexpected but brilliant metamorphosis of Cowboys From Hell or the world-conquering pummelings of Walk and Fucking Hostile? Does the furious brutality of Rise or War Nerve do it for you, or will you defend late-period anthems Revolution Is My Name to the death? Or would you even be willing to make a case for the gems buried deep within their overlooked pre-Phil Anselmo albums?

There’s only one way to settle this. We want you to vote for the greatest Pantera song of all time. We've listed each of their recorded songs below, including covers and obscurities, but should we have missed something you feel deserves its dues, there's also a field to add your own suggestions. Make sure to check back, as we'll be announcing a winner in the coming we