Vote for the greatest prog metal band of all time

Born in the 80s from the early genre-splicing experiments of the likes of Fates Warning, Watchtower and Queensryche, prog metal has had a slow but fruitful journey to its current standing as one of the most influential, if sometimes misunderstood of metal’s many sub-genres. But its hard to argue with the huge success of acts such as Dream Theater, Porcupine Tree, Tool and Devin Townsend, and equally difficult to not be blown away by the dizzying musical boundary pushing of newer bands like Animals As Leaders, Haken and Periphery.

But who is the greatest prog band of them all? That’s the $64,000 question - which is why we’re asking you to decide. It’s very straightforward - we’ve listed some of prog metal’s biggest names and most influential cult acts below. All you have to do is log your vote by checking the little box next to it. You know how voting works, right?

“But what exactly is prog metal?” we hear you cry. That’s a great question, not least because every single prog metal fan will have a different definition. For us, it’s what results when a bunch of highly skilled musicians mix the complexity of prog with the aggression of metal, constantly pushing back their own boundaries as they do it. So, Genesis and Yes? Prog. Slayer and Slipknot? Metal. Voivod, Cynic, Mastodon and Meshuggah? Prog metal! See, simple.

And what if you don’t see your favourite prog metal band on the list? We’ve got that covered too – there’s space to add ’em at the bottom.

And that’s it? Any questions (that don't involve the words, ‘Why are Iron Maiden on the list, they‘re not prog’)? No? Good. Get your voting fingers ready, and go…