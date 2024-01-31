Vote for the best Korn song ever

When Korn emerged in 1994, alt-metal was already in full bloom. But with their brand of downtuned, angsty yet funky, hip-hop indebted metal, they helped usher in a changing of the guard as nu metal soon became the dominant commercial - and cultural - force of the heavy music world.

30 years on, the band remain titans of the metal scene, pulling massive crowds at festivals and boasting a veritable arsenal of floor-filling anthems that proved the band could outlast nu metal's heyday. And with the band's planned return to the UK later this summer for their biggest UK headline show to date, a question arose: which song is best?

From the otherwordly creepiness of Freak On A Leash and Dead Bodies Everywhere to all-conquering anthems Here To Stay, Falling Away From Me and Blind, there's certainly no shortage of songs to pick from in the band's back catalogue, making the task of assembling any greatest hits a challenge as we fight tooth and nail over not just the classics, but the many brilliant album tracks and lesser-celebrated anthems in the band's back catalogue.

So, we won't. Rather, we're passing that unenviable task to you, our readers, asking you to cast your gaze below to the expansive list of songs from across the band's fourteen studio albums - not to mention a fair few cuts that aren't on an album - and pick the ten that you think best define the band's awesome legacy.

So, in the immortal words of the band's 1994 debut single Blind... "Are you ready?"