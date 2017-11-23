Vote for the best HIM song of all time

On December 31 2017, HIM is coming to an end. After a career spanning more than two decades, the Finnish love metallers are bowing out gracefully, leaving an epic trail of Heartagrams behind them. Throughout the band’s eight studio albums, Ville Valo has cut open his heart and laid his emotions out for all to hear. HIM are master storytellers, weaving tales of loss, heartache, passion, lust, happiness, sadness, life, death and above all else, love.

But it begs the question, which song is the definitive best HIM song? Well, we’re going to find out.

Cast your vote in the poll below to have your say in the ultimate HIM debate. From 20-year-old debut Greatest Lovesongs Vol. 666 to their now swansong of Tears On Tape, there are over 80 songs to choose from. Of course, if your favourite happens to be some super-rare hidden B-side, you can vote for it in the comments below.

The winner will be announced next week. Go go go!

