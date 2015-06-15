Video: We Are Harlot on their Donington debut

Danny Worsnop and Jeff George joined TeamRock following their performance at Download 2015.

The weekend marked the band’s Donington debut. Although Worsnop has played the hallowed site several times with his previous band Asking Alexandria, he says returning with We Are Harlot is an altogether different animal.

Says Danny: “It’s a different experience coming back here. The first time was daunting because I didn’t know quite what to expect. You hear all those horror stories about bands who’ve played at Download and had bottles thrown at them, but now I’ve played here so many times, I’m completely comfortable here. We’ve all been on the road for a long time and have all the songs right in the pocket.

He adds: “I knew everyone was going to rock – and they did.”

Watch the video in full below…