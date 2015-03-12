Video: Tonight Alive at Soundwave

Tonight Alive’s Jenna McDougall and Whakaio Taahi reflect on playing a hometown show at the Sydney leg of the Soundwave festival and what to expect from their follow-up to 2013’s ‘The Other Side’.

“By July, [the album] should be all finished and I can breathe a sigh of relief,” smiles Taahi. “We have the title for the album and it’s a statement for what we’re going to do. We’ve grown up and know what we stand for.”

Adds McDougall: “I think the band has gone through its adolescence. This third record is going to be like, ‘We have arrived’. We’re going to take everything to the next chapter and our fans will be with us. We can’t wait.”

Watch the full interview in the video below.