VIDEO: The Return Of While She Sleeps

Last Sunday While She Sleeps held a free all-day event at the House Of Vans in London for all their fans to come along and hang out with their favourite band.

During the day there were various workshops and time to meet WSS, but the Yorkshire metalcorers also played their FIRST EVER acoustic show to give the fans something a little but different.

After the show we chatted to Mat and Loz about what happened over the past two years and how the band approached Loz’s throat surgery, stating that the lyric on the new record “We won’t fail we’ll find a way” best sums up the past few years.

Watch the full interview below.