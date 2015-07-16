VIDEO: The Lounge Kittens come to Download

Donington might be the hallowed home of rock, but that didn’t stop a trio of brightly coloured lounge enthusiasts coming to crash the party!

Opening the second stage were Metal Hammer favourites The Lounge Kittens who delivered their very own Download 2015 Megamix to the dedicated early-risers in the pissing rain. Seriously, it was like a mud farm.

Here The Lounge Kittens give us a glimpse of their day at Download including all the action onstage and hanging out with the great and good backstage (like Babymetal, Black Veil Brides, Mallory Knox and The Darkness).

Plus they welcomed the Heavy Metal Truants into Download festival after their strenuous charity bike ride from London to Donington!

The Lounge Kittens are playing the Heavy Metal Truants charity raffle night at the Big Red in London on 29th July. BE THERE!